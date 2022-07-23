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Ch. 31 - Maxwell's Equations and Electromagnetic Waves
Giancoli Douglas - Physics for Scientists and Engineers 5th edition
Giancoli Douglas5th editionPhysics for Scientists and EngineersISBN: 9780137488179Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksGiancoli Douglas 5th editionCh. 31 - Maxwell's Equations and Electromagnetic WavesProblem 68
Chapter 30, Problem 68

What is the maximum power level of a radio station so as to avoid electrical breakdown of air at a distance of 0.75 m from the transmitting antenna? Assume the antenna is a point source. Air breaks down in an electric field of about 3 x 10⁶ V/m.

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Determine the relationship between the electric field (E) and the power radiated by the antenna (P). For a point source, the electric field at a distance r is given by: E = 30Pr2, where r is the distance from the source.
Rearrange the formula to solve for the power P. Squaring both sides and isolating P gives: P = E230 r2.
Substitute the given values into the formula. The electric field strength is 3 × 106 V/m, and the distance r is 0.75 m.
Perform the substitution: P = 3 × 106230 0.752.
Simplify the expression to calculate the maximum power P. This will give the maximum power level of the radio station to avoid electrical breakdown of air.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Electric Field Strength

Electric field strength is defined as the force per unit charge experienced by a positive test charge placed in the field. It is measured in volts per meter (V/m) and indicates how strong the electric field is at a given point. In this context, the electric field strength generated by the radio station's antenna must be calculated to ensure it does not exceed the breakdown threshold of air, which is approximately 3 x 10⁶ V/m.
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Power and Intensity Relationship

The power of a radio station is related to the intensity of the electromagnetic waves it emits. Intensity is defined as power per unit area and decreases with distance from the source. For a point source, the intensity can be calculated using the formula I = P / (4πr²), where P is the power and r is the distance from the source. This relationship is crucial for determining the maximum allowable power to avoid exceeding the electric field strength that causes air breakdown.
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Antenna as a Point Source

In this scenario, the antenna is treated as a point source, meaning it radiates energy uniformly in all directions. This simplification allows for easier calculations of the electric field and intensity at a given distance. The assumption of a point source is valid when the distance from the antenna is much greater than its physical size, which is applicable in this case as the distance is 0.75 m.
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Related Practice
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