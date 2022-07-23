A global positioning system (GPS) functions by determining the travel times for EM waves from various satellites to a moving GPS receiver on Earth (car or hiker). If the receiver is to detect a change in the receiver’s position on the order of 3 m, what is the associated change in travel time (in ns) that must be measured?
What length of antenna would be appropriate for a portable device that could receive satellite TV?
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What is the maximum power level of a radio station so as to avoid electrical breakdown of air at a distance of 0.75 m from the transmitting antenna? Assume the antenna is a point source. Air breaks down in an electric field of about 3 x 10⁶ V/m.
Show that displacement current, ε₀ (dΦE/dt), has the SI units of amperes.
Radio-controlled clocks throughout the United States receive a radio signal from a transmitter in Fort Collins, Colorado, that accurately (within a microsecond) marks the beginning of each minute. A slight amount of time is added by a clock at any location to correct for the signal travel time to the clock from Fort Collins. Assuming Fort Collins is no more than 3000 km from any point in the U.S., what is the longest travel-time delay?
A powerful laser portrayed in a movie provides a 3-mm-diameter beam of green light with a power of 3 W. A good agent inside a spacecraft aims the laser beam at an enemy astronaut hovering outside. The mass of the enemy astronaut is 120 kg and the spacecraft 185,000 kg. (a) Determine the “radiation-pressure” force exerted on the enemy by the laser beam assuming her suit is perfectly reflecting. (b) If the enemy is 30 m from the spacecraft’s center of mass, estimate the gravitational force the spacecraft exerts on the enemy. (c) Which of the two forces is larger, and by what factor?
The average intensity of a particular TV station’s signal is 1.0 x 10-13 W/m2 when it arrives at a 33-cm-diameter satellite TV antenna. (a) Calculate the total energy received by the antenna during 3.0 hours of viewing this station’s programs. (b) Estimate the amplitudes of the E and B fields of the EM wave.