Step 2: Identify the relationship between the angle of reflection and the geometry of the fiber. The tangent of the angle (14.5°) is equal to the ratio of the fiber's diameter (1.60 × 10⁻⁴ m) to the distance traveled along the axis between reflections. Use the formula: tan ( θ ) = d L , where θ is the angle, d is the diameter, and L is the distance along the axis.