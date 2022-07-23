In Example 32–4, show that if the object is moved 10.0 cm farther from the concave mirror, the object’s image size will equal the object’s actual size. Stated as a multiple of the focal length, what is the object distance for this “actual-sized image” situation?
A shaving or makeup mirror is designed to magnify your face by a factor of 1.8 (when compared to a flat mirror) when your face is placed 20.0 cm in front of it.
(a) What type of mirror is it?
(b) Describe the type of image that it makes of your face.
(c) Calculate the required radius of curvature for the mirror.
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Key Concepts
Types of Mirrors
Image Formation
Radius of Curvature
A light beam strikes a 2.5-cm-thick piece of plastic with a refractive index of 1.62 at a 45° angle. The plastic is on top of a 3.8-cm-thick piece of glass for which n = 1.47. What is the distance D in Fig. 32–51?
An object is placed a distance r in front of a wall, where r exactly equals the radius of curvature of a certain concave mirror. At what distance from the wall should this mirror be placed so that a real image of the object is formed on the wall? What is the lateral magnification of the image?
When walking toward a concave mirror you notice that your image flips at a distance of 0.80 m from the mirror. What is the radius of curvature of the mirror? [Hint: Carefully examine Section 32–4.]
A flashlight beam strikes the surface of a pane of glass (n = 1.56) at a 69° angle to the normal. What is the angle of refraction?
Let the focal length of a convex mirror be written as ƒ = ―|ƒ|. Show that the lateral magnification m of an object a distance dₒ from this mirror is given by m = |ƒ| / (dₒ +|ƒ| ). Based on this relation, explain why your nose looks bigger than the rest of your face when looking into a convex mirror.