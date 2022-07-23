An object 4.0 mm high is placed 18 cm from a convex mirror of radius of curvature 18 cm. Compute the image size, using Eq. 32–3.
In Example 32–4, show that if the object is moved 10.0 cm farther from the concave mirror, the object’s image size will equal the object’s actual size. Stated as a multiple of the focal length, what is the object distance for this “actual-sized image” situation?
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Key Concepts
Concave Mirror
Mirror Equation
Magnification
An object 4.0 mm high is placed 18 cm from a convex mirror of radius of curvature 18 cm. Show that the (negative) image distance can be computed from Eq. 32–2 using a focal length of -9.0 cm.
When walking toward a concave mirror you notice that your image flips at a distance of 0.80 m from the mirror. What is the radius of curvature of the mirror? [Hint: Carefully examine Section 32–4.]
A shaving or makeup mirror is designed to magnify your face by a factor of 1.8 (when compared to a flat mirror) when your face is placed 20.0 cm in front of it.
(a) What type of mirror is it?
(b) Describe the type of image that it makes of your face.
(c) Calculate the required radius of curvature for the mirror.
(II) Show, using a ray diagram, that the lateral magnification m of a convex mirror is m = -dᵢ/dₒ , just as for a concave mirror. [Hint: Consider a ray from the top of the object that reflects at the center of the mirror.]
Let the focal length of a convex mirror be written as ƒ = ―|ƒ|. Show that the lateral magnification m of an object a distance dₒ from this mirror is given by m = |ƒ| / (dₒ +|ƒ| ). Based on this relation, explain why your nose looks bigger than the rest of your face when looking into a convex mirror.