(II) In a film projector, the film acts as the object whose image is projected on a screen (Fig. 33–46). If a 105-mm-focal-length lens is to project an image on a screen 22.5 m away, how far from the lens should the film be? If the film is 24 mm wide, how wide will the picture be on the screen?
It is desired to magnify reading material by a factor of 3.0 x when a book is placed 9.0 cm behind a lens.
(a) Draw a ray diagram and describe the type of image this would be.
(b) What type of lens is needed?
(c) What is the power of the lens in diopters?
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Key Concepts
Magnification
Lens Types
Lens Power
(III) A bright object is placed on one side of a converging lens of focal length f, and a white screen for viewing the image is on the opposite side. The distance dT = di + do between the object and the screen is kept fixed, but the lens can be moved. Determine a formula for the distance between the two lens positions in part (a), and the ratio of the image sizes.
A 105-mm-focal-length lens is used to focus an image on the sensor of a camera. The maximum distance allowed between the lens and the sensor plane is 132 mm.
(a) How far in front of the sensor should the lens (assumed thin) be positioned if the object to be photographed is 10.0 m away? (b) 3.0 m away? (c) 1.0 m away?
(d) What is the closest object this lens could photograph sharply?
A sharp image is located 373 mm behind a 235-mm-focal-length converging lens. Find the object distance by calculation.
An object is located 1.35 m from an 8.0-D lens. By how much does the image move if the object is moved (a) 0.90 m closer to the lens, and (b) 0.90 m farther from the lens?