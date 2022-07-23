Two 28.0-cm-focal-length converging lenses are placed 16.5 cm apart. An object is placed 35.0 cm in front of one lens.
(a) Where will the final image formed by the second lens be located?
(b) What is the total magnification?
Two 28.0-cm-focal-length converging lenses are placed 16.5 cm apart. An object is placed 35.0 cm in front of one lens.
(a) Where will the final image formed by the second lens be located?
(b) What is the total magnification?
(II) A diverging lens is placed next to a converging lens of focal length ƒC , as in Fig. 33–14. If ƒT represents the focal length of the combination, show that the focal length of the diverging lens, ƒD , is given by
1/ƒD = (1/ƒT) - (1/ƒC)
It is desired to magnify reading material by a factor of 3.0 x when a book is placed 9.0 cm behind a lens.
(a) Draw a ray diagram and describe the type of image this would be.
(b) What type of lens is needed?
(c) What is the power of the lens in diopters?
(II) In a film projector, the film acts as the object whose image is projected on a screen (Fig. 33–46). If a 105-mm-focal-length lens is to project an image on a screen 22.5 m away, how far from the lens should the film be? If the film is 24 mm wide, how wide will the picture be on the screen?
A diverging lens with ƒ = -36.5 cm is placed 14.0 cm behind a converging lens with ƒ = 20.0cm. Where will an object at infinity be focused?
An object is located 1.35 m from an 8.0-D lens. By how much does the image move if the object is moved (a) 0.90 m closer to the lens, and (b) 0.90 m farther from the lens?