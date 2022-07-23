A certain galaxy has a Doppler shift given by ƒ₀ - ƒ = 0.1015 ƒ₀. Estimate how fast it is moving away from us.
Show that the kinetic energy K of a particle of mass m is related to its momentum p by the equation .
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Key Concepts
Kinetic Energy
Momentum
Relativistic Effects
Suppose a spacecraft of mass 17,000 kg was accelerated to 0.22c.
(a) How much kinetic energy would it have?
(b) If you used the classical formula for kinetic energy, by what percentage would you be in error?
(III) If a particle moves in the xy plane of system S (Fig. 36–12) with speed u in a direction that makes an angle θ with the x axis, show that it makes an angle θ' in S' given by .
(III) (a) In reference frame S, a particle has momentum along the positive x axis. Show that in frame S’, which moves with speed v as in Fig. 36–12, the momentum has components
(These transformation equations hold, actually, for any direction of , as long as the motion of S' is along the x axis.) (b) Show that px, py, pz, E/c transform according to the Lorentz transformation in the same way as x, y, z, ct.
Make a graph of the kinetic energy versus momentum for (a) a particle of nonzero mass, and (b) a particle with zero mass.
A spaceship moving toward Earth at 0.65c transmits radio signals at 95.0 MHz. At what frequency should Earth receivers be tuned?