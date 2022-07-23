Relativistic Kinetic Energy

In relativistic physics, the kinetic energy of an object moving at a significant fraction of the speed of light (denoted as 'c') is calculated using the formula KE = (γ - 1)mc², where γ (gamma) is the Lorentz factor. The Lorentz factor accounts for the effects of relativity, which become significant as an object's speed approaches the speed of light. This formula differs from the classical kinetic energy formula, highlighting the need for relativistic considerations at high velocities.