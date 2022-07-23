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Ch. 36 - The Special Theory of Relativity
Giancoli Douglas - Physics for Scientists and Engineers 5th edition
Giancoli Douglas5th editionPhysics for Scientists and EngineersISBN: 9780137488179Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksGiancoli Douglas 5th editionCh. 36 - The Special Theory of RelativityProblem 54
Chapter 35, Problem 54

Suppose a spacecraft of mass 17,000 kg was accelerated to 0.22c.
(a) How much kinetic energy would it have?
(b) If you used the classical formula for kinetic energy, by what percentage would you be in error?

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Recognize that the problem involves relativistic kinetic energy because the spacecraft's velocity (0.22c) is a significant fraction of the speed of light (c). The relativistic kinetic energy formula is \( KE = (\gamma - 1)m c^2 \), where \( \gamma = \frac{1}{\sqrt{1 - \frac{v^2}{c^2}}} \), \( m \) is the mass, \( v \) is the velocity, and \( c \) is the speed of light.
Step 2: Calculate the Lorentz factor \( \gamma \) using \( \gamma = \frac{1}{\sqrt{1 - \frac{v^2}{c^2}}} \). Substitute \( v = 0.22c \) into the equation: \( \gamma = \frac{1}{\sqrt{1 - (0.22)^2}} \). Simplify the expression to find \( \gamma \).
Step 3: Substitute the values of \( \gamma \), \( m = 17,000 \ \text{kg} \), and \( c = 3.00 \times 10^8 \ \text{m/s} \) into the relativistic kinetic energy formula \( KE = (\gamma - 1)m c^2 \). This will give the relativistic kinetic energy of the spacecraft.
Step 4: For the classical kinetic energy, use the formula \( KE_{\text{classical}} = \frac{1}{2} m v^2 \). Substitute \( m = 17,000 \ \text{kg} \) and \( v = 0.22c \) into the equation. Simplify to find the classical kinetic energy.
Step 5: Calculate the percentage error using the formula \( \text{Percentage Error} = \frac{|KE_{\text{relativistic}} - KE_{\text{classical}}|}{KE_{\text{relativistic}}} \times 100 \). Substitute the values of \( KE_{\text{relativistic}} \) and \( KE_{\text{classical}} \) from the previous steps to determine the error.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Relativistic Kinetic Energy

In relativistic physics, the kinetic energy of an object moving at a significant fraction of the speed of light (denoted as 'c') is calculated using the formula KE = (γ - 1)mc², where γ (gamma) is the Lorentz factor. The Lorentz factor accounts for the effects of relativity, which become significant as an object's speed approaches the speed of light. This formula differs from the classical kinetic energy formula, highlighting the need for relativistic considerations at high velocities.
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Classical Kinetic Energy

The classical kinetic energy formula is given by KE = 0.5mv², where 'm' is the mass of the object and 'v' is its velocity. This formula is valid for objects moving at speeds much less than the speed of light. However, it fails to accurately predict the kinetic energy of objects moving at relativistic speeds, leading to significant errors when applied in such contexts.
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Lorentz Factor

The Lorentz factor, denoted as γ (gamma), is a crucial component in the equations of special relativity. It is defined as γ = 1 / √(1 - v²/c²), where 'v' is the object's velocity and 'c' is the speed of light. As an object's speed approaches the speed of light, the Lorentz factor increases, indicating that time dilation and length contraction effects become significant, which must be considered when calculating energy and momentum in relativistic scenarios.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

An observer in reference frame S notes that two events are separated in space by 180 m and in time by 0.80μs. How fast must reference frame S' be moving relative to S in order for an observer in S' to detect the two events as occurring at the same location in space?

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Textbook Question

(III) If a particle moves in the xy plane of system S (Fig. 36–12) with speed u in a direction that makes an angle θ with the x axis, show that it makes an angle θ' in S' given by tanθ=(sinθ)1v2/c2/(cosθv/u)\(\tan\]\theta\)^{\(\prime\)}=(\(\sin\[\theta\))\(\sqrt{1-v^2/c^2}\)/(\(\cos\]\theta\)-v/u).

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Textbook Question

(III) (a) In reference frame S, a particle has momentum p=pxi\(\overrightarrow{\mathbf{p}\)}=p_{x}\(\mathbf{i}\) along the positive x axis. Show that in frame S’, which moves with speed v as in Fig. 36–12, the momentum has components

px=pxvE/c21v2/c2p_{x}^{\(\prime\)}=\(\frac{px-vE/c^2}{\sqrt{1-v^2/c^2}\)}

py=pyp_{y}^{\(\prime\)}=py

pz=pzp_{z}^{\(\prime\)}=pz

E=Epxv1v2/c2.E^{\(\prime\)}=\(\frac{E-p_{x}\)v}{\(\sqrt{1-v^2/c^2}\)}.

(These transformation equations hold, actually, for any direction of p\(\overrightarrow{\mathbf{p}\)}, as long as the motion of S' is along the x axis.) (b) Show that px, py, pz, E/c transform according to the Lorentz transformation in the same way as x, y, z, ct.

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Textbook Question

In the old West, a marshal riding on a train traveling 35.0 m/s sees a duel between two men standing on the Earth 55.0 m apart parallel to the train. The marshal’s instruments indicate that in his reference frame the two men fired simultaneously.

(a) Which of the two men, the first one the train passes (A) or the second one (B) should be arrested for firing the first shot? That is, in the gunfighter’s frame of reference, who fired first?

(b) How much earlier did he fire?

(c) Who was struck first?

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Textbook Question

Make a graph of the kinetic energy versus momentum for (a) a particle of nonzero mass, and (b) a particle with zero mass.

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Textbook Question

Show that the kinetic energy K of a particle of mass m is related to its momentum p by the equation p=K2+2Kmc2cp=\(\frac{\sqrt{K^2+2Kmc^2}\)}{c}.

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