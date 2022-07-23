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Ch. 36 - The Special Theory of Relativity
Giancoli Douglas - Physics for Scientists and Engineers 5th edition
Giancoli Douglas5th editionPhysics for Scientists and EngineersISBN: 9780137488179Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksGiancoli Douglas 5th editionCh. 36 - The Special Theory of RelativityProblem 30
Chapter 35, Problem 30

(III) If a particle moves in the xy plane of system S (Fig. 36–12) with speed u in a direction that makes an angle θ with the x axis, show that it makes an angle θ' in S' given by tanθ=(sinθ)1v2/c2/(cosθv/u)\(\tan\]\theta\)^{\(\prime\)}=(\(\sin\[\theta\))\(\sqrt{1-v^2/c^2}\)/(\(\cos\]\theta\)-v/u).

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Start by understanding the problem: The particle is moving in the xy-plane of a reference frame S' with speed u at an angle θ' to the x'-axis. We need to determine the angle θ that the particle's velocity makes with the x-axis in the reference frame S, which is moving relative to S' with velocity v along the x-axis. This involves using the relativistic velocity transformation equations.
Write down the relativistic velocity transformation equations for the components of velocity. For the x-component: u_x = (u'_x + v) / (1 + (u'_x * v) / c²). For the y-component: u_y = u'_y / γ(1 + (u'_x * v) / c²), where γ = 1 / √(1 - v² / c²).
Express the components of the velocity in S' in terms of u and θ': u'_x = u * cos(θ') and u'_y = u * sin(θ'). Substitute these into the transformation equations to find u_x and u_y in S.
The angle θ in S is given by tan(θ) = u_y / u_x. Substitute the expressions for u_x and u_y obtained from the previous step into this formula. Simplify the resulting expression to show that tan(θ) = (sin(θ') * √(1 - v² / c²)) / (cos(θ') - v / u).
Conclude by verifying that the derived expression matches the given formula. This involves ensuring that all terms are consistent with the relativistic velocity transformation equations and the geometry of the problem.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Relative Velocity

Relative velocity is the velocity of an object as observed from a particular reference frame. In this context, it is crucial to understand how the speed and direction of a particle change when viewed from different inertial frames, especially when considering the effects of motion at significant fractions of the speed of light.
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Lorentz Transformation

The Lorentz transformation equations describe how measurements of time, length, and other physical quantities differ for observers in different inertial frames moving relative to each other at constant speeds. These transformations are essential for understanding how angles and velocities are perceived in different frames, particularly in the context of special relativity.
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Trigonometric Relationships in Physics

Trigonometric relationships, such as sine and cosine, are fundamental in analyzing motion in two dimensions. In this problem, the angles θ and θ' relate to the components of velocity in the x and y directions, and understanding these relationships is key to deriving the expression for tan θ in terms of θ' and the velocities involved.
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An observer in reference frame S notes that two events are separated in space by 180 m and in time by 0.80μs. How fast must reference frame S' be moving relative to S in order for an observer in S' to detect the two events as occurring at the same location in space?

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A stick of length ℓ₀, at rest in reference frame S, makes an angle θ with the x axis. In reference frame S', which moves to the right with velocity v\(\overrightarrow{v}\) = vî with respect to S, determine (a) the length l of the stick, and (b) the angle θ it makes with the x' axis.

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In the old West, a marshal riding on a train traveling 35.0 m/s sees a duel between two men standing on the Earth 55.0 m apart parallel to the train. The marshal’s instruments indicate that in his reference frame the two men fired simultaneously.

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