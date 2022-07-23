Step 2: For part (a), calculate the range of supply voltages. The zener diode regulates the voltage when it is in breakdown mode. The current through the series resistor (R) is given by I = (Vs - Vz) / R, where Vz is the zener voltage (130 V). The current through the zener diode (Iz) is the difference between the current through R and the current through the load resistor (Iload). Use the formula Iload = Vz / Rload. To find the range of Vs, consider the two extreme cases: (1) when Iz = 0 (minimum Vs), and (2) when Iz = 120 mA (maximum Vs).