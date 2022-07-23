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Ch. 40 - Molecules and Solids
Giancoli Douglas - Physics for Scientists and Engineers 5th edition
Giancoli Douglas5th editionPhysics for Scientists and EngineersISBN: 9780137488179Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksGiancoli Douglas 5th editionCh. 40 - Molecules and SolidsProblem 72a
Chapter 37, Problem 72a

One possible form for the potential energy (U) of a diatomic molecule (Fig. 40–8) is called the Morse Potential:


U=U0[1ea(rr0)]2U=U_0\(\left\)[1-e^{-a(r-r_0)}\(\right\)]^2


(a) Show that r0 represents the equilibrium distance and U0 the dissociation energy.

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Step 1: Start by analyzing the Morse potential equation: \( U = U_0 [1 - e^{-a(r - r_0)}]^2 \). The goal is to show that \( r_0 \) represents the equilibrium distance and \( U_0 \) represents the dissociation energy. Recall that the equilibrium distance corresponds to the point where the force acting on the molecule is zero, which is equivalent to the minimum of the potential energy function.
Step 2: To find the equilibrium distance, take the derivative of \( U \) with respect to \( r \) and set it equal to zero: \( \frac{dU}{dr} = 0 \). Use the chain rule to differentiate \( U \) with respect to \( r \). The derivative of \( e^{-a(r - r_0)} \) with respect to \( r \) is \( -a e^{-a(r - r_0)} \).
Step 3: Solve \( \frac{dU}{dr} = 0 \) to find the value of \( r \) that minimizes \( U \). Substituting \( r = r_0 \) into the equation, you will find that the exponential term \( e^{-a(r - r_0)} \) becomes \( e^0 = 1 \), which simplifies the expression. This confirms that \( r_0 \) is the equilibrium distance.
Step 4: To show that \( U_0 \) represents the dissociation energy, evaluate the potential energy \( U \) at \( r = r_0 \). Substituting \( r = r_0 \) into the Morse potential equation, the term \( [1 - e^{-a(r - r_0)}]^2 \) becomes \( [1 - 1]^2 = 0 \), so \( U = 0 \) at \( r = r_0 \). Now, consider the limit as \( r \to \infty \): the exponential term \( e^{-a(r - r_0)} \to 0 \), and \( U \to U_0 \). This shows that \( U_0 \) is the energy required to dissociate the molecule.
Step 5: Summarize the findings: \( r_0 \) represents the equilibrium distance because it minimizes the potential energy, and \( U_0 \) represents the dissociation energy because it is the energy required to separate the atoms completely (\( r \to \infty \)).

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Morse Potential

The Morse Potential is a mathematical model that describes the potential energy of a diatomic molecule as a function of the distance between its atoms. It accounts for the attractive forces at longer distances and the repulsive forces at shorter distances, providing a more accurate representation of molecular interactions compared to simpler models like the harmonic oscillator.
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Equilibrium Distance (r₀)

The equilibrium distance, denoted as r₀, is the distance between the two atoms in a diatomic molecule at which the potential energy is minimized. At this distance, the attractive and repulsive forces balance each other, resulting in a stable configuration. Deviations from r₀ lead to either an increase in potential energy or a force that drives the atoms back toward this distance.
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Dissociation Energy (U₀)

Dissociation energy, represented as U₀, is the amount of energy required to separate the two atoms of a diatomic molecule completely, moving them to an infinite distance apart. In the context of the Morse Potential, U₀ corresponds to the potential energy at the equilibrium distance r₀, indicating the energy barrier that must be overcome to break the bond between the atoms.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

If the current gain of the transistor amplifier in Fig. 40–49 is β = ic/iB = 95, what value must Rc have if a 1.0-μA ac base current is to produce an ac output voltage of 0.40 V?

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Textbook Question

(III) A 120-V rms 60-Hz voltage is to be rectified with a full-wave rectifier as in Fig. 40–40, where R = 24 kΩ, and C = 35 μF. (a) Make a rough estimate of the average current. (b) What happens if C = 0.10 μF? [Hint: See Section 26–5.]

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Textbook Question

A zener diode voltage regulator is shown in Fig. 40–55. Suppose that R = 2.80 kΩ and that the diode breaks down at a reverse voltage of 130 V. (The current increases rapidly at this point, as shown on the far left of Fig. 40–38 at a voltage of -12V on that diagram.) The diode is rated at a maximum current of 120 mA. (a) If Rload = 21.0 kΩ, over what range of supply voltages will the circuit maintain the output voltage at 130 V? (b) If the supply voltage is 275 V, over what range of load resistance will the voltage be regulated?

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