Textbook Question
If the current gain of the transistor amplifier in Fig. 40–49 is β = ic/iB = 95, what value must Rc have if a 1.0-μA ac base current is to produce an ac output voltage of 0.40 V?
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If the current gain of the transistor amplifier in Fig. 40–49 is β = ic/iB = 95, what value must Rc have if a 1.0-μA ac base current is to produce an ac output voltage of 0.40 V?
(III) A 120-V rms 60-Hz voltage is to be rectified with a full-wave rectifier as in Fig. 40–40, where R = 24 kΩ, and C = 35 μF. (a) Make a rough estimate of the average current. (b) What happens if C = 0.10 μF? [Hint: See Section 26–5.]