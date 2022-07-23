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Ch. 40 - Molecules and Solids
Giancoli Douglas - Physics for Scientists and Engineers 5th edition
Giancoli Douglas5th editionPhysics for Scientists and EngineersISBN: 9780137488179Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksGiancoli Douglas 5th editionCh. 40 - Molecules and SolidsProblem 61
Chapter 37, Problem 61

If the current gain of the transistor amplifier in Fig. 40–49 is β = ic/iB = 95, what value must Rc have if a 1.0-μA ac base current is to produce an ac output voltage of 0.40 V?

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the relationship between the base current (iB), collector current (iC), and the current gain (β). The formula is: icC=β×iBB. Use this to calculate the collector current.
Determine the relationship between the output voltage (Vout), the collector current (iC), and the collector resistor (Rc). The formula is: Voutout=iCC×Rcc. Rearrange this equation to solve for Rc: Rcc=VoutoutiCC.
Substitute the given values into the formula for iC. Use β=95 and iBB=1.0µA to calculate iCC.
Substitute the calculated value of iC and the given output voltage Voutout=0.40V into the formula for Rc to find its value.
Verify the units of Rc to ensure they are consistent (ohms, Ω). Double-check the calculations to confirm the result is reasonable and matches the problem's requirements.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Transistor Current Gain (β)

The current gain of a transistor, denoted as β (beta), is the ratio of the collector current (ic) to the base current (iB). It indicates how effectively a transistor can amplify current; a higher β means greater amplification. In this question, β = 95 implies that for every 1 μA of base current, the collector current will be 95 μA, which is crucial for determining the output voltage.
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Intro to Current

Output Voltage (Vout)

The output voltage in a transistor amplifier is the voltage across the load resistor (Rc) due to the amplified collector current. It is calculated using Ohm's Law (V = IR), where I is the collector current. In this scenario, the desired output voltage is 0.40 V, which must be achieved by selecting an appropriate value for Rc based on the amplified current from the base input.
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Load Resistor (Rc)

The load resistor (Rc) in a transistor circuit is connected to the collector and is essential for converting the amplified current into a usable output voltage. The value of Rc directly affects the output voltage; a higher Rc will result in a higher output voltage for a given collector current. To find the correct Rc value, one must consider the relationship between the collector current, the desired output voltage, and Ohm's Law.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

(III) A 120-V rms 60-Hz voltage is to be rectified with a full-wave rectifier as in Fig. 40–40, where R = 24 kΩ, and C = 35 μF. (a) Make a rough estimate of the average current. (b) What happens if C = 0.10 μF? [Hint: See Section 26–5.]

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Textbook Question

(II) An ac voltage of 120 V rms is to be rectified. Estimate very roughly the average current in the output resistor R (42 kΩ) for (a) a half-wave rectifier (Fig. 40–39), and (b) a full-wave rectifier (Fig. 40–40) without capacitor.

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Textbook Question

A zener diode voltage regulator is shown in Fig. 40–55. Suppose that R = 2.80 kΩ and that the diode breaks down at a reverse voltage of 130 V. (The current increases rapidly at this point, as shown on the far left of Fig. 40–38 at a voltage of -12V on that diagram.) The diode is rated at a maximum current of 120 mA. (a) If Rload = 21.0 kΩ, over what range of supply voltages will the circuit maintain the output voltage at 130 V? (b) If the supply voltage is 275 V, over what range of load resistance will the voltage be regulated?

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Textbook Question

One possible form for the potential energy (U) of a diatomic molecule (Fig. 40–8) is called the Morse Potential:


U=U0[1ea(rr0)]2U=U_0\(\left\)[1-e^{-a(r-r_0)}\(\right\)]^2


(a) Show that r0 represents the equilibrium distance and U0 the dissociation energy.

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