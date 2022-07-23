Textbook Question
If the current gain of the transistor amplifier in Fig. 40–49 is β = ic/iB = 95, what value must Rc have if a 1.0-μA ac base current is to produce an ac output voltage of 0.40 V?
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If the current gain of the transistor amplifier in Fig. 40–49 is β = ic/iB = 95, what value must Rc have if a 1.0-μA ac base current is to produce an ac output voltage of 0.40 V?
(II) An ac voltage of 120 V rms is to be rectified. Estimate very roughly the average current in the output resistor R (42 kΩ) for (a) a half-wave rectifier (Fig. 40–39), and (b) a full-wave rectifier (Fig. 40–40) without capacitor.
One possible form for the potential energy (U) of a diatomic molecule (Fig. 40–8) is called the Morse Potential:
(a) Show that r0 represents the equilibrium distance and U0 the dissociation energy.