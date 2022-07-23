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Ch 01: Concepts of Motion
Knight Calc - Physics for Scientists and Engineers 5th Edition
Knight Calc5th EditionPhysics for Scientists and EngineersISBN: 9780137344796Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksKnight Calc 5th EditionCh 01: Concepts of MotionProblem 13
Chapter 1, Problem 13

A speed skater accelerates from rest and then keeps skating at a constant speed. Draw a complete motion diagram of the skater.

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Start by understanding the motion of the skater: The skater begins at rest, accelerates for a certain period, and then transitions to moving at a constant speed. This means the motion diagram will consist of two distinct phases: acceleration and constant velocity.
For the acceleration phase, represent the skater's position at successive time intervals with dots that are increasingly spaced apart. This indicates that the skater is covering more distance in each interval as their speed increases.
For the constant velocity phase, represent the skater's position at successive time intervals with dots that are equally spaced apart. This shows that the skater is covering the same distance in each interval, indicating a steady speed.
Add velocity vectors to the motion diagram: During the acceleration phase, draw velocity vectors (arrows) that increase in length as the skater speeds up. During the constant velocity phase, draw velocity vectors of equal length to represent the unchanging speed.
Finally, label the diagram clearly to distinguish the two phases of motion (acceleration and constant velocity) and ensure the time intervals are consistent throughout the diagram.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Acceleration

Acceleration is the rate of change of velocity of an object over time. In this scenario, the speed skater starts from rest, meaning their initial velocity is zero, and then increases their speed. This change in velocity indicates that the skater is experiencing positive acceleration until they reach their constant speed.
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Constant Velocity

Constant velocity refers to an object moving at a steady speed in a straight line, meaning there is no acceleration. Once the speed skater reaches their maximum speed, they maintain this velocity without any further changes. This concept is crucial for understanding the skater's motion after the initial acceleration phase.
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Motion Diagram

A motion diagram visually represents an object's position at various points in time, often using dots to indicate the object's location and arrows to show direction and velocity. For the skater, the diagram will illustrate the initial acceleration phase with closely spaced dots and then show evenly spaced dots during the constant speed phase, highlighting the difference in motion.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

FIGURE EX1.9 shows five points of a motion diagram. Use Tactics Box 1.2 to find the average acceleration vectors at points 1, 2, and 3. Draw the completed motion diagram showing velocity vectors and acceleration vectors.

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Textbook Question

Your roommate drops a tennis ball from a third-story balcony. It hits the sidewalk and bounces as high as the second story. Draw a complete motion diagram of the tennis ball from the time it is released until it reaches the maximum height on its bounce. Be sure to determine and show the acceleration at the lowest point.

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Textbook Question

FIGURE EX1.8 shows the first three points of a motion diagram. Is the object's average speed between points 1 and 2 greater than, less than, or equal to its average speed between points 0 and 1? Explain how you can tell.

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Textbook Question

Draw a pictorial representation for the following problem. Do not solve the problem. What acceleration does a rocket need to reach a speed of 200 m/s at a height of 1.0 km?

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Textbook Question

A bowling ball rolls up an incline and then onto a smooth, level surface. Draw a complete motion diagram of the bowling ball. Don't try to find the acceleration vector at the point where the motion changes direction; that's an issue for Chapter 4.

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Textbook Question

FIGURE EX1.10 shows two dots of a motion diagram and vector. Copy this figure, then add dot 4 and the next velocity vector if the acceleration vector at dot 3 points left.

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