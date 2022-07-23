FIGURE EX1.9 shows five points of a motion diagram. Use Tactics Box 1.2 to find the average acceleration vectors at points 1, 2, and 3. Draw the completed motion diagram showing velocity vectors and acceleration vectors.
A speed skater accelerates from rest and then keeps skating at a constant speed. Draw a complete motion diagram of the skater.
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Key Concepts
Acceleration
Constant Velocity
Motion Diagram
Your roommate drops a tennis ball from a third-story balcony. It hits the sidewalk and bounces as high as the second story. Draw a complete motion diagram of the tennis ball from the time it is released until it reaches the maximum height on its bounce. Be sure to determine and show the acceleration at the lowest point.
FIGURE EX1.8 shows the first three points of a motion diagram. Is the object's average speed between points 1 and 2 greater than, less than, or equal to its average speed between points 0 and 1? Explain how you can tell.
Draw a pictorial representation for the following problem. Do not solve the problem. What acceleration does a rocket need to reach a speed of 200 m/s at a height of 1.0 km?
A bowling ball rolls up an incline and then onto a smooth, level surface. Draw a complete motion diagram of the bowling ball. Don't try to find the acceleration vector at the point where the motion changes direction; that's an issue for Chapter 4.
FIGURE EX1.10 shows two dots of a motion diagram and vector. Copy this figure, then add dot 4 and the next velocity vector if the acceleration vector at dot 3 points left.