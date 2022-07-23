Skip to main content
Ch 01: Concepts of Motion
Knight Calc - Physics for Scientists and Engineers 5th Edition
Knight Calc5th EditionPhysics for Scientists and EngineersISBN: 9780137344796Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksKnight Calc 5th EditionCh 01: Concepts of MotionProblem 29c
Chapter 1, Problem 29c

Compute the following numbers, applying the significant figure rules adopted in this textbook.
33.3\(\sqrt{33.3}\)

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the number of significant figures in the given value, 33.3. Since all digits are non-zero and the decimal point is present, it has 3 significant figures.
Recall the rule for significant figures when performing mathematical operations: For square roots, the result should have the same number of significant figures as the input value.
Set up the square root operation: \( \sqrt{33.3} \).
Perform the square root calculation while keeping track of significant figures. The raw result from the square root operation will need to be rounded to 3 significant figures.
Round the result of the square root to 3 significant figures, ensuring the final answer adheres to the significant figure rules.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
1m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Significant Figures

Significant figures are the digits in a number that contribute to its precision. This includes all non-zero digits, any zeros between significant digits, and trailing zeros in the decimal portion. Understanding significant figures is crucial for accurately reporting measurements and calculations in physics, as it reflects the precision of the data used.
Recommended video:
Guided course
04:44
Counting Significant Figures

Square Root Function

The square root function is a mathematical operation that finds a number which, when multiplied by itself, gives the original number. For example, the square root of 33.3 is a value that, when squared, equals 33.3. This operation is essential in various physics calculations, particularly in areas involving energy, motion, and wave phenomena.
Recommended video:
Guided course
05:21
Root-Mean-Square Speed of Ideal Gases

Rounding Rules

Rounding rules dictate how to adjust numbers to reflect the correct number of significant figures. When a calculation results in a number with more significant figures than allowed, it must be rounded appropriately. For instance, if the result of sqrt(33.3) is 5.774, and only three significant figures are needed, it would be rounded to 5.77, ensuring the answer is both accurate and precise.
Recommended video:
Guided course
04:08
Kirchhoff's Junction Rule
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Estimate the average speed with which the hair on your head grows. Give your answer in both m/s and μm/hour. Briefly describe how you arrived at this estimate.

1618
views
Textbook Question

Perform the following calculations with the correct number of significant figures.

5.1125 + 0.67 + 3.2

1695
views
Textbook Question

Perform the following calculations with the correct number of significant figures.

7.662 - 7.425

1575
views
Textbook Question

A jet plane is cruising at 300 m/s when suddenly the pilot turns the engines up to full throttle. After traveling 4.0 km, the jet is moving with a speed of 400 m/s. What is the jet's acceleration as it speeds up?

1911
views
Textbook Question

For Problems 34, 35, 36, 37, 38, 39, 40, 41, 42, and 43, draw a complete pictorial representation. Do not solve these problems or do any mathematics. A car starts from rest at a stop sign. It accelerates at 4.0 m/s² for 6.0 s, coasts for 2.0 s, and then slows at a rate of 2.5 m/s² for the next stop sign. How far apart are the stop signs?

2212
views
Textbook Question

Perform the following calculations with the correct number of significant figures.

16.5/3.45

1636
views