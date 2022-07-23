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Ch 01: Concepts of Motion
Knight Calc - Physics for Scientists and Engineers 5th Edition
Knight Calc5th EditionPhysics for Scientists and EngineersISBN: 9780137344796Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksKnight Calc 5th EditionCh 01: Concepts of MotionProblem 32
Chapter 1, Problem 32

Estimate the average speed with which the hair on your head grows. Give your answer in both m/s and μm/hour. Briefly describe how you arrived at this estimate.

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1
Start by estimating the average growth rate of human hair. On average, human hair grows about 1 cm per month. Convert this to meters by noting that 1 cm = 0.01 m, so the growth rate is approximately 0.01 m/month.
Convert the growth rate from months to seconds. First, calculate the number of seconds in a month: 1 month ≈ 30 days, 1 day = 24 hours, 1 hour = 3600 seconds. Therefore, 1 month ≈ 30 × 24 × 3600 seconds.
Divide the growth rate in meters per month by the number of seconds in a month to find the growth rate in meters per second (m/s). Use the formula: \( \text{Growth rate in m/s} = \frac{\text{Growth rate in m/month}}{\text{Seconds in a month}} \).
To find the growth rate in meters per hour (m/hour), note that 1 hour = 3600 seconds. Multiply the growth rate in m/s by 3600 to convert it to m/hour. Use the formula: \( \text{Growth rate in m/hour} = \text{Growth rate in m/s} \times 3600 \).
Summarize the results: The hair growth rate is now expressed in both m/s and m/hour. Reflect on the assumptions made (e.g., average growth rate of 1 cm/month) and note that this is an estimate based on typical values.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Average Speed

Average speed is defined as the total distance traveled divided by the total time taken. It provides a measure of how quickly an object moves over a specific period. In this context, it refers to the rate at which hair grows, allowing us to quantify growth in terms of meters per second (m/s) and meters per hour (m/h).
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Hair Growth Rate

The hair growth rate varies among individuals but is generally estimated to be about 1 to 1.5 centimeters per month. This biological process is influenced by factors such as genetics, health, and age. Understanding this rate is crucial for estimating the average speed of hair growth in measurable units.
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Unit Conversion

Unit conversion is the process of converting a quantity expressed in one set of units to another. In this case, converting hair growth from centimeters per month to meters per second and meters per hour involves understanding the relationships between these units. This skill is essential for accurately reporting the growth rate in the requested formats.
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