Perform the following calculations with the correct number of significant figures.
7.662 - 7.425
Perform the following calculations with the correct number of significant figures.
7.662 - 7.425
A jet plane is cruising at 300 m/s when suddenly the pilot turns the engines up to full throttle. After traveling 4.0 km, the jet is moving with a speed of 400 m/s. What is the jet's acceleration as it speeds up?
A car traveling at 30 m/s runs out of gas while traveling up a 10° slope. How far up the hill will the car coast before starting to roll back down?
For Problems 34, 35, 36, 37, 38, 39, 40, 41, 42, and 43, draw a complete pictorial representation. Do not solve these problems or do any mathematics. A car starts from rest at a stop sign. It accelerates at 4.0 m/s² for 6.0 s, coasts for 2.0 s, and then slows at a rate of 2.5 m/s² for the next stop sign. How far apart are the stop signs?
Perform the following calculations with the correct number of significant figures.
16.5/3.45
Compute the following numbers, applying the significant figure rules adopted in this textbook.