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Ch 01: Concepts of Motion
Knight Calc - Physics for Scientists and Engineers 5th Edition
Knight Calc5th EditionPhysics for Scientists and EngineersISBN: 9780137344796Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksKnight Calc 5th EditionCh 01: Concepts of MotionProblem 23d
Chapter 1, Problem 23d

How many significant figures are there in each of the following values?
0.07 x 108

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of significant figures. Significant figures are the digits in a number that carry meaningful information about its precision. Leading zeros (zeros before non-zero digits) are not considered significant.
Step 2: Analyze the given value, 0.07 x 10^8. First, focus on the decimal part, 0.07. The leading zero is not significant, but the digits '7' are significant because they provide meaningful precision.
Step 3: Recognize that the scientific notation (x 10^8) does not affect the count of significant figures. It simply represents the scale or magnitude of the number.
Step 4: Conclude that the number of significant figures in 0.07 x 10^8 is determined solely by the digits '7' in the decimal part, which means there are 1 significant figure.
Step 5: If needed, practice identifying significant figures in other examples to reinforce the concept and ensure understanding.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Significant Figures

Significant figures are the digits in a number that contribute to its precision. This includes all non-zero digits, any zeros between significant digits, and trailing zeros in the decimal portion. Understanding significant figures is crucial for accurately reporting measurements and calculations in scientific contexts.
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Scientific Notation

Scientific notation is a way of expressing numbers that are too large or too small to be conveniently written in decimal form. It is typically written as a product of a number between 1 and 10 and a power of ten. This format helps in identifying significant figures more easily, as the digits in the coefficient are the significant figures of the number.
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Leading Zeros

Leading zeros are the zeros that precede all non-zero digits in a number. They are not considered significant figures because they do not affect the precision of the measurement. In the value 0.07 x 10^8, the leading zeros before the 7 do not count towards the significant figures, which is essential for determining the total count.
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