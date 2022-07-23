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Ch 02: Kinematics in One Dimension
Knight Calc - Physics for Scientists and Engineers 5th Edition
Knight Calc5th EditionPhysics for Scientists and EngineersISBN: 9780137344796Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksKnight Calc 5th EditionCh 02: Kinematics in One DimensionProblem 51
Chapter 2, Problem 51

A car starts from rest at a stop sign. It accelerates at 4.0 m/s² for 6.0 s, coasts for 2.0 s, and then slows down at a rate of 3.0 m/s² for the next stop sign. How far apart are the stop signs?

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Determine the distance traveled during the acceleration phase using the kinematic equation: d=12at2, where a is the acceleration (4.0 m/s²) and t is the time (6.0 s).
Calculate the velocity at the end of the acceleration phase using the equation: v=u+at, where u is the initial velocity (0 m/s), a is the acceleration (4.0 m/s²), and t is the time (6.0 s).
Determine the distance traveled during the coasting phase using the equation: d=vt, where v is the velocity at the end of the acceleration phase (calculated in step 2) and t is the coasting time (2.0 s).
Calculate the distance traveled during the deceleration phase using the kinematic equation: d=12(v+u)t, where v is the final velocity (0 m/s), u is the velocity at the start of deceleration (calculated in step 2), and t is the time taken to decelerate (calculated using t=ua, where a is the deceleration rate of 3.0 m/s²).
Add the distances from all three phases (acceleration, coasting, and deceleration) to find the total distance between the stop signs.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Kinematics

Kinematics is the branch of physics that describes the motion of objects without considering the forces that cause the motion. It involves concepts such as displacement, velocity, acceleration, and time. In this problem, kinematic equations will be used to calculate the distance traveled by the car during different phases of its motion.
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Acceleration

Acceleration is the rate of change of velocity of an object with respect to time. It can be positive (speeding up) or negative (slowing down). In this scenario, the car experiences different accelerations: a positive acceleration of 4.0 m/s² while speeding up, a period of zero acceleration while coasting, and a negative acceleration of 3.0 m/s² while slowing down.
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Displacement

Displacement is a vector quantity that refers to the change in position of an object. It is calculated as the total distance traveled in a specific direction. In this question, the total displacement will be determined by calculating the distance covered during each phase of the car's motion and summing them to find the total distance between the stop signs.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

A cheetah spots a Thomson's gazelle, its preferred prey, and leaps into action, quickly accelerating to its top speed of 30 m/s, the highest of any land animal. However, a cheetah can maintain this extreme speed for only 15 s before having to let up. The cheetah is 170 m from the gazelle as it reaches top speed, and the gazelle sees the cheetah at just this instant. With negligible reaction time, the gazelle heads directly away from the cheetah, accelerating at 4.6 m/s² for 5.0 s, then running at constant speed. Does the gazelle escape? If so, by what distance is the gazelle in front when the cheetah gives up?

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Textbook Question

You are driving to the grocery store at 20 m/s. You are 110 m from an intersection when the traffic light turns red. Assume that your reaction time is 0.50 s and that your car brakes with constant acceleration. What magnitude braking acceleration will bring you to a stop exactly at the intersection?

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The takeoff speed for an Airbus A320 jetliner is 80 m/s. Velocity data measured during takeoff are as shown. Is the jetliner's acceleration constant during takeoff? Explain.

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Textbook Question

Find an expression for the minimum stopping distance dstop of a car traveling at speed v0 if the driver's reaction time is Treact and the magnitude of the acceleration during maximum braking is a constant abrake.

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You're driving down the highway late one night at 20 m/s when a deer steps onto the road 35 m in front of you. Your reaction time before stepping on the brakes is 0.50 s, and the maximum deceleration of your car is 10 m/s². How much distance is between you and the deer when you come to a stop?

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Textbook Question

A 1000 kg weather rocket is launched straight up. The rocket motor provides a constant acceleration for 16 s, then the motor stops. The rocket altitude 20 s after launch is 5100 m. You can ignore any effects of air resistance. What was the rocket's acceleration during the first 16 s?

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