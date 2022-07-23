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Ch 02: Kinematics in One Dimension
Knight Calc - Physics for Scientists and Engineers 5th Edition
Knight Calc5th EditionPhysics for Scientists and EngineersISBN: 9780137344796Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksKnight Calc 5th EditionCh 02: Kinematics in One DimensionProblem 13a
Chapter 2, Problem 13a

What constant acceleration, in SI units, must a car have to go from zero to 60 mph in 10 s?

Verified step by step guidance
1
Convert the speed from miles per hour (mph) to meters per second (m/s) using the conversion factor: 1 mph = 0.44704 m/s. Thus, 60 mph = 60 × 0.44704 m/s.
Write the kinematic equation for constant acceleration: a = \(\frac{v_f - v_i}{t}\), where v_f is the final velocity, v_i is the initial velocity, and t is the time.
Substitute the known values into the equation: v_i = 0 (since the car starts from rest), v_f (calculated in step 1), and t = 10 \; \(\text{s}\).
Simplify the equation to solve for a, the constant acceleration.
Express the result in SI units (m/s²), ensuring all calculations adhere to the proper unit conversions and significant figures.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Acceleration

Acceleration is the rate of change of velocity of an object with respect to time. It is a vector quantity, meaning it has both magnitude and direction. In this context, constant acceleration refers to a uniform increase in speed, which can be calculated using the formula a = (v_f - v_i) / t, where v_f is the final velocity, v_i is the initial velocity, and t is the time taken.
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Conversion of Units

To solve the problem, it is essential to convert the speed from miles per hour (mph) to meters per second (m/s), as SI units are required. The conversion factor is 1 mph = 0.44704 m/s. Therefore, 60 mph can be converted to m/s by multiplying by this factor, which is crucial for accurately calculating the acceleration.
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Kinematic Equations

Kinematic equations describe the motion of objects under constant acceleration. One relevant equation is v_f = v_i + at, which relates final velocity, initial velocity, acceleration, and time. This equation can be rearranged to solve for acceleration when the initial and final velocities and the time interval are known, making it a key tool for solving the given problem.
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FIGURE EX2.8 showed the velocity graph of blood in the aorta. What is the blood's acceleration during each phase of the motion, speeding up and slowing down?

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FIGURE EX2.12 shows the velocity-versus-time graph for a particle moving along the x-axis. Its initial position is at x0 = 2 m at t0 = 0 s. What are the particle's position, velocity, and acceleration at t = 1.0 s?

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Textbook Question

When you sneeze, the air in your lungs accelerates from rest to 150 km/h in approximately 0.50 s. What is the magnitude of the acceleration of the air in m/s2?

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Textbook Question

A jet plane is cruising at 300 m/s when suddenly the pilot turns the engines up to full throttle. After traveling 4.0 km, the jet is moving with a speed of 400 m/s. What is the magnitude of the jet's acceleration, assuming it to be a constant acceleration?

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Textbook Question

FIGURE EX2.12 shows the velocity-versus-time graph for a particle moving along the x-axis. Its initial position is at x0 = 2 m at t0 = 0 s. What are the particle's position, velocity, and acceleration at t = 3.0 s?

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Textbook Question

How far has the car traveled when it reaches 60 mph? Give your answer both in SI units and in feet.

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