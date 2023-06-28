Skip to main content
Physics
My Channels
College Channels
Skills Channels
Professional Channels
Learn
with
Patrick
Explore
this channel
Exam Prep
Bookmarks
Create Account
Sign in
Physics
2. 1D Motion / Kinematics
Kinematics Equations
Next problem
7:24 minutes
Problem 2q
Textbook Question
How far has the car traveled when it reaches 60 mph? Give your answer both in SI units and in feet.
Verified Solution
7m
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
2
Mark as completed
Was this helpful?
0
Previous problem
Next problem
8:25m
Watch next
Master
Kinematics Equations
with a bite sized video explanation from Patrick Ford
Start learning
Related Videos
Related Practice
07:07
Kinematics Part 2: Vertical Motion
Professor Dave Explains
148
09:41
Anderson Video - Kinematic Equations 1D
Professor Anderson
274
03:19
Anderson Video - Kinematic Equations from Calculus
Professor Anderson
282
1
11:39
Anderson Video - Car Accelerating Dragster
Professor Anderson
78
08:25
Kinematics Equations
Patrick Ford
1759
18
2
08:15
Anderson Video - Time in Air During a Dunk
Professor Anderson
93
09:11
Anderson Video - Rocket Loses Bolt on Takeoff
Professor Anderson
89
06:19
Anderson Video - Block on Incline
Professor Anderson
77
09:13
Physics, Kinematics (1 of 7) One Dimensional Horizontal Motion: An Explanation
Step by Step Science
323
10:58
Choosing kinematic equations | One-dimensional motion | AP Physics 1 | Khan Academy
Khan Academy
208
09:
Acceleration Signs
Patrick Ford
926
11
3
08:35
Acceleration with Multiple Parts
Patrick Ford
833
8
4
10:06
Subway Train
Patrick Ford
565
3
1
06:17
Constant Acceleration Strategy
Jennifer Cash
91
05:35
Constant Acceleration Equations
Jennifer Cash
199
See all videos
Click to get Pearson+ app
Download the Mobile app
Terms of use
Privacy
Cookies
Do not sell my personal information
Accessibility
Patent notice
© 1996–2023 Pearson All rights reserved.