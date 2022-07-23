Skip to main content
Ch 02: Kinematics in One Dimension
Knight Calc - Physics for Scientists and Engineers 5th Edition
Knight Calc5th EditionPhysics for Scientists and EngineersISBN: 9780137344796Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksKnight Calc 5th EditionCh 02: Kinematics in One DimensionProblem 20
Chapter 2, Problem 20

Write a short description of the motion of a real object for which FIGURE EX1.20 would be a realistic position-versus-time graph.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Analyze the position-versus-time graph in FIGURE EX1.20. Typically, such graphs depict how the position of an object changes over time, with position on the vertical axis and time on the horizontal axis.
Identify the shape of the graph. For example, if the graph is a straight line, it indicates uniform motion (constant velocity). If the graph is curved, it suggests acceleration or deceleration.
Consider real-world scenarios that match the graph's characteristics. For instance, a straight line graph could represent a car moving at a constant speed, while a parabolic curve might represent a ball thrown into the air and falling back down.
Describe the motion of the object based on the graph. For example, if the graph shows a curve that levels off, it could represent an object slowing down as it approaches a stop.
Ensure the description is realistic and matches the graph's features. For example, if the graph shows oscillatory motion, it could represent a pendulum or a mass on a spring.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
7m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Position vs. Time Graphs

Position vs. time graphs visually represent the location of an object over time. The x-axis typically denotes time, while the y-axis indicates position. The slope of the graph indicates the object's velocity, with a steeper slope representing higher speeds. Understanding how to interpret these graphs is crucial for analyzing motion.
Recommended video:
Guided course
03:04
Curved Position-Time Graphs & Acceleration

Types of Motion

Motion can be categorized into various types, such as uniform motion, accelerated motion, and oscillatory motion. Uniform motion occurs when an object moves at a constant speed in a straight line, while accelerated motion involves a change in speed or direction. Recognizing the type of motion depicted in a graph helps in accurately describing the object's behavior.
Recommended video:
Guided course
08:49
Types of Motion & Energy

Velocity and Acceleration

Velocity is a vector quantity that describes the rate of change of an object's position, including both speed and direction. Acceleration, on the other hand, is the rate of change of velocity over time. Understanding these concepts is essential for interpreting the dynamics of motion represented in position vs. time graphs, as they provide insights into how an object's speed and direction change.
Recommended video:
Guided course
11:21
Rotational Velocity & Acceleration
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Ball bearings are made by letting spherical drops of molten metal fall inside a tall tower—called a shot tower—and solidify as they fall. What is the bearing's impact velocity?

1641
views
Textbook Question

A speed skater moving to the left across frictionless ice at 8.0 m/s hits a 5.0-m-wide patch of rough ice. She slows steadily, then continues on at 6.0 m/s. What is her acceleration on the rough ice?

2796
views
Textbook Question

FIGURE EX1.18 shows the motion diagram of a drag racer. The camera took one frame every 2 s. Make a position-versus-time graph for the drag racer. Because you have data only at certain instants, your graph should consist of dots that are not connected together.

1261
views
Textbook Question

A rock is tossed straight up from ground level with a speed of 20 m/s. When it returns, it falls into a hole 10 m deep. What is the rock's speed as it hits the bottom of the hole?

3948
views
Textbook Question

A Porsche challenges a Honda to a 400 m race. Because the Porsche's acceleration of 3.5 m/s2 is larger than the Honda's 3.0 m/s2, the Honda gets a 1.0 s head start. Who wins? By how many seconds?

3096
views
Textbook Question

Ball bearings are made by letting spherical drops of molten metal fall inside a tall tower—called a shot tower—and solidify as they fall. If a bearing needs 4.0 s to solidify enough for impact, how high must the tower be?

2873
views