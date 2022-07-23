Textbook Question
A position vector in the first quadrant has an x-component of 6 m and a magnitude of 10 m. What is the value of its y-component?
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A position vector in the first quadrant has an x-component of 6 m and a magnitude of 10 m. What is the value of its y-component?
Trace the vectors in FIGURE EX3.1 onto your paper. Then find .
Draw each of the following vectors. Then find its x- and y-components.
Draw each of the following vectors. Then find its x- and y-components. v = (7.5 m/s, 30 degrees clockwise from the positive y-axis)
What are the x- and y-components of vector E shown in FIGURE EX3.3 in terms of the angle θ and the magnitude E?
Trace the vectors in FIGURE EX3.1 onto your paper. Then find .