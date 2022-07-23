Find a vector that points in the same direction as the vector ( î ＋ ĵ ) and whose magnitude is 1.
The minute hand on a watch is 2.0 cm in length. What is the displacement vector of the tip of the minute hand in each case? Use a coordinate system in which the y-axis points toward the 12 on the watch face. From 8:00 to 8:20 a.m.
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Key Concepts
Displacement Vector
Circular Motion
Coordinate System
While vacationing in the mountains you do some hiking. In the morning, your displacement is . Continuing on after lunch, your displacement is . What is the magnitude of your net displacement for the day?
The minute hand on a watch is 2.0 cm in length. What is the displacement vector of the tip of the minute hand in each case? Use a coordinate system in which the y-axis points toward the 12 on the watch face. From 8:00 to 9:00 a.m.
While vacationing in the mountains you do some hiking. In the morning, your displacement is . Continuing on after lunch, your displacement is . At the end of the hike, how much higher or lower are you compared to your starting point?
FIGURE P3.26 shows vectors A and B. Find D = 2A ＋B Write your answer in component form.
Use components to determine the magnitude and direction of G = E＋F.