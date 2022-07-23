Unit Vector

A unit vector is a vector that has a magnitude of exactly 1 and indicates direction only. To convert any vector into a unit vector, you divide each component of the vector by its magnitude. For the vector (î + ĵ), the unit vector can be found by dividing each component by √2, resulting in (1/√2, 1/√2). This process is fundamental in various applications, including physics and engineering, where direction is important but magnitude needs to be standardized.