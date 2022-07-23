Textbook Question
The position of a particle as a function of time is given by = ( 5.0î ＋4.0ĵ )t² m where t is in seconds. What is the particle's speed at t = 0, 2, and 5 s?
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The position of a particle as a function of time is given by = ( 5.0î ＋4.0ĵ )t² m where t is in seconds. What is the particle's speed at t = 0, 2, and 5 s?
Let , and . Find the magnitude and the direction of .
Let = (5.0 m, 30 degrees counterclockwise from vertically up). Find the x- and y-components of in each of the two coordinate systems shown in FIGURE EX3.21.
What is the angle Φ between vectors E and F in FIGURE P3.24?
The position of a particle as a function of time is given by = ( 5.0î ＋4.0ĵ )t² m where t is in seconds. Find an expression for the particle's velocity as a function of time.
What are the x- and y-components of the velocity vector shown in FIGURE EX3.20?