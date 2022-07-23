Textbook Question
A position vector in the first quadrant has an x-component of 6 m and a magnitude of 10 m. What is the value of its y-component?
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A position vector in the first quadrant has an x-component of 6 m and a magnitude of 10 m. What is the value of its y-component?
Trace the vectors in FIGURE EX3.1 onto your paper. Then find .
Draw each of the following vectors. Then find its x- and y-components.
Trace the vectors in FIGURE EX3.1 onto your paper. Then find .
A velocity vector 40 degrees below the positive x-axis has a y-component of -10 m/s. What is the value of its x-component?