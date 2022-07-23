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Ch 03: Vectors and Coordinate Systems
Knight Calc - Physics for Scientists and Engineers 5th Edition
Knight Calc5th EditionPhysics for Scientists and EngineersISBN: 9780137344796Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksKnight Calc 5th EditionCh 03: Vectors and Coordinate SystemsProblem 3a
Chapter 3, Problem 3a

What are the x- and y-components of vector E shown in FIGURE EX3.3 in terms of the angle θ and the magnitude E?

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Step 1: Identify the components of the vector. The vector shown in the figure has a magnitude E and is oriented at an angle θ with respect to the positive x-axis. The x-component and y-component of the vector can be determined using trigonometric functions.
Step 2: Use the cosine function to find the x-component. The x-component of the vector is given by the formula: Ecosθ. This is because the cosine function relates the adjacent side (x-component) to the hypotenuse (magnitude of the vector).
Step 3: Use the sine function to find the y-component. The y-component of the vector is given by the formula: Esinθ. This is because the sine function relates the opposite side (y-component) to the hypotenuse (magnitude of the vector).
Step 4: Write the vector components in terms of E and θ. The x-component is Ecosθ, and the y-component is Esinθ. These components represent the projection of the vector along the x-axis and y-axis respectively.
Step 5: Verify the components using the Pythagorean theorem. The magnitude of the vector E should satisfy the equation: E2, which is consistent with the sum of the squares of the x-component and y-component.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Vector Components

Vectors can be broken down into components along the axes of a coordinate system. For a vector A at an angle θ, the x-component (Ax) is found using the cosine function, while the y-component (Ay) is determined using the sine function. This decomposition allows for easier analysis of vector behavior in two-dimensional space.
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Trigonometric Functions

Trigonometric functions, specifically sine and cosine, relate the angles of a triangle to the ratios of its sides. In the context of vector components, cosine(θ) gives the ratio of the adjacent side (x-component) to the hypotenuse (magnitude of the vector), while sine(θ) gives the ratio of the opposite side (y-component) to the hypotenuse. These functions are essential for calculating the components of vectors.
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Magnitude of a Vector

The magnitude of a vector is its length and represents the overall strength or size of the vector. It is denoted as E in this context. The magnitude is crucial for determining the components of the vector, as the x- and y-components are derived from the magnitude multiplied by the respective trigonometric functions of the angle θ.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

A position vector in the first quadrant has an x-component of 6 m and a magnitude of 10 m. What is the value of its y-component?

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Textbook Question

Trace the vectors in FIGURE EX3.1 onto your paper. Then find AB\(\overrightarrow{A}\)-\(\overrightarrow{B}\).

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Textbook Question

Draw each of the following vectors. Then find its x- and y-components. v=(440m/s,30below the positive x-axis)\(\mathbf{v}\) = (440 \, \(\text{m/s}\), 30^\(\circ\) \, \(\text{below the positive }\) x\(\text{-axis}\))

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Textbook Question

Trace the vectors in FIGURE EX3.1 onto your paper. Then find A+B\(\overrightarrow{A}\)+\(\overrightarrow{B}\).


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Textbook Question

A velocity vector 40 degrees below the positive x-axis has a y-component of -10 m/s. What is the value of its x-component?

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