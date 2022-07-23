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Ch 04: Kinematics in Two Dimensions
Knight Calc - Physics for Scientists and Engineers 5th Edition
Knight Calc5th EditionPhysics for Scientists and EngineersISBN: 9780137344796Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksKnight Calc 5th EditionCh 04: Kinematics in Two DimensionsProblem 67
Chapter 4, Problem 67

A Ferris wheel of radius R speeds up with angular acceleration starting from rest. Find expressions for the (a) velocity and (b) centripetal acceleration of a rider after the Ferris wheel has rotated through angle ∆θ.

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Start by identifying the relationship between angular acceleration (α), angular displacement (Δθ), and angular velocity (ω). Use the kinematic equation for rotational motion: ω^2 = ω_0^2 + 2αΔθ. Since the Ferris wheel starts from rest, ω_0 = 0, so the equation simplifies to ω = \(\sqrt{2αΔθ}\). This gives the angular velocity after the wheel has rotated through angle Δθ.
To find the linear velocity (v) of the rider, use the relationship between linear velocity and angular velocity: v = ωR, where R is the radius of the Ferris wheel. Substitute ω = \(\sqrt{2αΔθ}\) into this equation to get v = R\(\sqrt{2αΔθ}\).
Next, calculate the centripetal acceleration (a_c), which is caused by the circular motion of the rider. The formula for centripetal acceleration is a_c = \(\frac{v^2}{R}\). Substitute v = R\(\sqrt{2αΔθ}\) into this equation.
Simplify the expression for centripetal acceleration. Substituting v^2 = (R\(\sqrt{2αΔθ}\))^2, we get a_c = \(\frac{(R^2)(2αΔθ)}{R}\). Simplify further to obtain a_c = 2αΔθR.
Summarize the results: (a) The linear velocity of the rider is v = R\(\sqrt{2αΔθ}\). (b) The centripetal acceleration of the rider is a_c = 2αΔθR. These expressions depend on the radius of the Ferris wheel (R), the angular acceleration (α), and the angular displacement (Δθ).

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Angular Acceleration

Angular acceleration is the rate of change of angular velocity over time. It is typically denoted by the symbol α and is measured in radians per second squared (rad/s²). In the context of the Ferris wheel, it describes how quickly the wheel is speeding up from rest, affecting the angular velocity as the wheel rotates through a certain angle.
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Tangential Velocity

Tangential velocity refers to the linear speed of a point on the circumference of a rotating object. It is calculated as the product of the angular velocity (ω) and the radius (R) of the wheel, expressed as v = ωR. As the Ferris wheel accelerates, the tangential velocity increases, allowing us to determine the speed of a rider after the wheel has rotated through a specified angle.
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Centripetal Acceleration

Centripetal acceleration is the acceleration directed towards the center of a circular path, necessary for an object to maintain circular motion. It is given by the formula a_c = v²/R, where v is the tangential velocity and R is the radius of the circular path. For a rider on the Ferris wheel, this acceleration ensures that they remain in circular motion as the wheel rotates.
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