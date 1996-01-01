Communications satellites are placed in a circular orbit where they stay directly over a fixed point on the equator as the earth rotates. These are called geosynchronous orbits. The radius of the earth is 6.37 x 10⁶ m, and the altitude of a geosynchronous orbit is 3.58 x 10⁷ m (≈ 22,000 miles). What are (a) the speed and (b) the magnitude of the acceleration of a satellite in a geosynchronous orbit?
