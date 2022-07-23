You have a remote-controlled car that has been programmed to have velocity , where t is in s. At t = 0 s, the car is at . What are the car's position vector?
A particle's trajectory is described by where is in . What are the particle's position and speed at and ?
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Key Concepts
Kinematics
Position and Displacement
Velocity
A particle's trajectory is described by where is in . What is the particle's direction of motion, measured as an angle from the -axis, at and ?
A supply plane needs to drop a package of food to scientists working on a glacier in Greenland. The plane flies 100 m above the glacier at a speed of 150 m/s. How far short of the target should it drop the package?
A rocket-powered hockey puck moves on a horizontal frictionless table. FIGURE EX4.6 shows graphs of vx and vy, the x- and y-components of the puck's velocity. The puck starts at the origin. How far from the origin is the puck at t = 5s?
A particle moving in the xy-plane has velocity v = (2ti + (3-t2)j) m/s, where t is in s. What is the particle's acceleration vector at t = 4s?
A rocket-powered hockey puck moves on a horizontal frictionless table. Figure EX4.7 shows graphs of vx and vy the x- and y-components of the puck's velocity. The puck starts at the origin. What is the magnitude of the puck's acceleration at t = 5s?