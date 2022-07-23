Velocity Vector

Velocity is a vector quantity that describes the rate of change of an object's position with respect to time, incorporating both speed and direction. In this context, the velocity vector is expressed in terms of its components, such as v = (vx i + vy j) m/s, where 'i' and 'j' represent the horizontal and vertical directions, respectively. Understanding how to decompose and analyze these components is crucial for determining the ball's velocity at different times.