Starting from rest, a DVD steadily accelerates to 500 rpm in 1.0 s, rotates at this angular speed for 3.0 s, then steadily decelerates to a halt in 2.0 s. How many revolutions does it make?
FIGURE EX4.36 shows the angular velocity graph of the crankshaft in a car. What is the crankshaft's angular acceleration at t = 3s
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Key Concepts
Angular Velocity
Angular Acceleration
Graph Interpretation
Your roommate is working on his bicycle and has the bike upside down. He spins the 60-cm-diameter wheel, and you notice that a pebble stuck in the tread goes by three times every second. What are the pebble's speed and acceleration?
A speck of dust on a spinning DVD has a centripetal acceleration of 20 m/s3 . What would be the acceleration of the first speck of dust if the disk's angular velocity was doubled?
The radius of the earth's very nearly circular orbit around the sun is 1.5 x 1011 m. Find the magnitude of the earth's angular velocity.
A spaceship maneuvering near Planet Zeta is located at relative to the planet, and traveling at . It turns on its thruster engine and accelerates with for . What is the spaceship's position when the engine shuts off? Give your answer as a position vector measured in .
A 5.0-m-diameter merry-go-round is initially turning with a 4.0 s period. It slows down and stops in 20 s. How many revolutions does the merry-go-round make as it stops?