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Ch 05: Force and Motion
Knight Calc - Physics for Scientists and Engineers 5th Edition
Knight Calc5th EditionPhysics for Scientists and EngineersISBN: 9780137344796Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksKnight Calc 5th EditionCh 05: Force and MotionProblem 34d
Chapter 5, Problem 34d

A constant force is applied to an object, causing the object to accelerate at 10 m/s². What will the acceleration be if The force is halved and the object's mass is doubled?

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1
Step 1: Recall Newton's Second Law of Motion, which states that the force acting on an object is equal to the product of its mass and acceleration: F = ma. Rearrange this equation to solve for acceleration: a = F/m.
Step 2: Identify the initial conditions. The object initially accelerates at 10 m/s² under a constant force. Using the formula for acceleration, the initial acceleration is given by a = F/m, where F is the force and m is the mass.
Step 3: Analyze the new conditions. The force is halved, so the new force becomes F/2. The mass is doubled, so the new mass becomes 2m.
Step 4: Substitute the new force and mass into the formula for acceleration: a = (F/2)/(2m). Simplify the expression: a = F/(4m).
Step 5: Compare the new acceleration to the initial acceleration. Since the initial acceleration was a = F/m, the new acceleration is one-fourth of the initial acceleration. Therefore, the new acceleration will be 10/4 m/s².

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Newton's Second Law of Motion

Newton's Second Law states that the acceleration of an object is directly proportional to the net force acting on it and inversely proportional to its mass. This relationship is expressed by the formula F = ma, where F is the force, m is the mass, and a is the acceleration. Understanding this law is crucial for analyzing how changes in force and mass affect an object's acceleration.
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Intro to Forces & Newton's Second Law

Force and Mass Relationship

The relationship between force, mass, and acceleration indicates that if the force applied to an object is reduced while its mass is increased, the resulting acceleration will change. Specifically, halving the force while doubling the mass leads to a new acceleration that can be calculated using the rearranged formula a = F/m. This concept is essential for predicting the object's behavior under varying conditions.
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Acceleration Calculation

Acceleration is defined as the rate of change of velocity of an object over time. In this scenario, to find the new acceleration after modifying the force and mass, one can substitute the new values into the formula a = F/m. This calculation allows for a clear understanding of how the object's motion will be affected by the changes in force and mass.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

A single force with x-component Fₓ acts on a 2.0 kg object as it moves along the x-axis. A graph of Fₓ versus t is shown in FIGURE P5.32. Draw an acceleration graph aₓ versus t) for this object.

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Textbook Question

A single force with x-component Fₓ acts on a 500 g object as it moves along the x-axis. The object's acceleration graph aₓ versus t) is shown in FIGURE P5.30. Draw a graph of Fₓ versus t.

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Textbook Question

Problems 35, 36, 37, 38, 39, and 40 show a free-body diagram. For each: Identify the direction of the acceleration vector a and show it as a vector next to your diagram. Or, if appropriate, write a = 0.

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Textbook Question

Problems 42, 43, 44, 45, 46, 47, 48, 49, 50, 51, and 52 describe a situation. For each, draw a motion diagram, a force-identification diagram, and a free-body diagram. A rocket is being launched straight up. Air resistance is not negligible.

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Textbook Question

Problems 42, 43, 44, 45, 46, 47, 48, 49, 50, 51, and 52 describe a situation. For each, draw a motion diagram, a force-identification diagram, and a free-body diagram. A Styrofoam ball has just been shot straight up. Air resistance is not negligible.

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Textbook Question

A constant force is applied to an object, causing the object to accelerate at 10 m/s². What will the acceleration be if the force is halved?

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