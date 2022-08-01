Hey guys. So sometimes you'll have to calculate changes in velocity from the acceleration time graphs instead of using your equations. So that's we're gonna check out this video, but we're going to see that it is exactly like how he calculated displacements from velocity time graphs. Let's check it out. So, guys, when we had velocity time graphs the area under the curve, remember, was just the area that's enclosed between the values of the graph and the time access. You just make this little shape here and then your area under the curve represents your change in the position or the displacement. Delta X Well, for an acceleration time graph, it's the same exact principle. The area under the curve is just the area between the acceleration values and the time graph. Except now the area that's enclosed within the shape here doesn't represent the displacement. It represents your change in the velocity. So it's the same idea. It's just the variable that's different here. So that's really all there is to it, guys, it's the same exact procedures. We're just gonna be calculating a bunch of areas, so let's go ahead and check out this example. We've got an acceleration time graph for a moving box. We're told it's initially at rest. And so the party says we're gonna calculate the boxes velocity AT T equals three. So we know how to do this. You just figure out T equals zero t equals three, and then we just have to split this up and we have to calculate the area that's inside of this shape over here. This is not a very simple shape, and I don't know if the formula off the top of my head, but it can break it up into a rectangle or square and a triangle, and so I can calculate these areas should be Delta V one. I'm gonna call that and Delta V two and now I just have to figure out the total velocity by calculating and adding up these two things. Now, I'm also told in part a that it's not the change in velocity I'm looking for. It's the actual velocity. So what does that mean? What was asking for is V, um but I know have to calculate the velocity by first calculating the change in the velocity by looking at the area of the graph now remember that the change in the velocity Delta V is just the final minus v initial. And so and I'm told that initially the boxes at rest. So I know that this V not is just equal to zero. So the boxes velocity and the change in the velocity are the exact same thing. So that's really all it's asking me for. So we're looking for the velocity and I'm gonna call this V three, and all I have to do is just add up these two shapes together Delta V one in Delta V two. So Delta V. One is just a rectangle. It's just base times height, that's the area. Remember, the basis to and the height is too. So that means that's just gonna be two times two, which is four now. The units for this are gonna be in meters per second. Remember, because it is a change in the velocity. So you have to be careful. That's meters per second. Now Delta V two is just triangle, so it's gonna be one half base times height. That's the formula. The base of this is one. The height of this is too. So it's gonna be one half of one times two with one half and the two will cancel, and we'll just get 1 m per second. So now we just have to add these two sort of, like, smaller of values, and that's gonna be the total velocity of three seconds. So it's just gonna be four plus one, and that is 5 m per second. That's all there is to it. So now let's figure out what the velocity is. A T equals five. So all we have to do is now figure out the area under the curve for from 0 to seconds. And so that's gonna include everything from 0 to 3 plus now from 3 to 5. So that's all we have to do is we just have to tack on this extra area that we have between this little triangle here and the graph. So I'm gonna highlight this in green. So this is gonna be the area that I have to include now. It's not a very pretty shape. So what I can do is just break it up into two small right triangles. Here, I'll call this one Delta V four or sorry, Delta V. three. Let's call that. And then I'll call this one Delta V four. Um, but what you'll see is that they're symmetrical. They're the exact same pieces. So whatever I find for one value is gonna be the same for the other one. Okay, so the value or the velocity at five I'm gonna call that V five is just gonna be Delta V. It's actually going to be, uh, oops. It's gonna be the velocity that I found out in part A. It's gonna be the 5 m per second plus. And now it's gonna be Delta V three plus Delta V four. And so I already have what this is. I know this is 5 m per second, and now, plus, I could just add up together these other two velocities here, and this is gonna be my total velocity in meters per second. That's so that's the plan. So I've got Delta V three. I know this is a triangle, so I want to use one half base Times Heights. The base is one, and the height is too. So I'm gonna have one half of one times two, and that's again just getting to give me one. But again, remember that when you have areas that are above the time access, those are gonna be positive changes in your velocity because your acceleration is positive. Whereas if you have negative or so below the time access, then those were gonna be negative changes in Delta V because your acceleration is negative. So your velocity is becoming more negative. That's really all there is to it. So that means this is a negative one. And Delta V four is the same exact thing. It's also negative one. So this is gonna be negative one and negative one. And so your total velocity at five seconds is five minus two, which is going to be 3 m per second. And it's gonna be positive. So those are two answers. Let me know if you guys have any questions, let's get some more practice

