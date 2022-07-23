For an object starting from rest and accelerating with constant acceleration, distance traveled is proportional to the square of the time. If an object travels 2.0 furlongs in the first 2.0 s, how far will it travel in the first 4.0 s?
FIGURE EX5.14 shows an object's acceleration-versus-force graph. What is the object's mass?
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Key Concepts
Newton's Second Law of Motion
Force-Acceleration Graph
Slope of a Line
A jet plane is speeding down the runway during takeoff. Air resistance is not negligible. Identify the forces on the jet.
Newton's First Law Exercises 17, 18, and 19 show two of the three forces acting on an object in equilibrium. Redraw the diagram, showing all three forces. Label the third force F3.
Newton's First Law Exercises 17, 18, and 19 show two of the three forces acting on an object in equilibrium. Redraw the diagram, showing all three forces. Label the third force F3.
FIGURE EX5.8 shows an acceleration-versus-force graph for three objects pulled by rubber bands. The mass of object B is 0.20 kg. What are the masses of objects A and C? Explain your reasoning.
What is the acceleration, as a multiple of g, if this force is applied to a 110 kg bicyclist? This is the combined mass of the cyclist and the bike.