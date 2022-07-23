For an object starting from rest and accelerating with constant acceleration, distance traveled is proportional to the square of the time. If an object travels 2.0 furlongs in the first 2.0 s, how far will it travel in the first 4.0 s?
What is the acceleration, as a multiple of g, if this force is applied to a 110 kg bicyclist? This is the combined mass of the cyclist and the bike.
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Key Concepts
Newton's Second Law of Motion
Gravitational Acceleration (g)
Mass and Weight
FIGURE EX5.14 shows an object's acceleration-versus-force graph. What is the object's mass?
Newton's First Law Exercises 17, 18, and 19 show two of the three forces acting on an object in equilibrium. Redraw the diagram, showing all three forces. Label the third force F3.
Exercises 23, 24, 25, 26, and 27 describe a situation. For each, identify all forces acting on the object and draw a free-body diagram of the object. An ice hockey puck glides across frictionless ice.
Newton's First Law Exercises 17, 18, and 19 show two of the three forces acting on an object in equilibrium. Redraw the diagram, showing all three forces. Label the third force F3.
FIGURE EX5.8 shows an acceleration-versus-force graph for three objects pulled by rubber bands. The mass of object B is 0.20 kg. What are the masses of objects A and C? Explain your reasoning.