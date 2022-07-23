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Ch 05: Force and Motion
Knight Calc - Physics for Scientists and Engineers 5th Edition
Knight Calc5th EditionPhysics for Scientists and EngineersISBN: 9780137344796Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksKnight Calc 5th EditionCh 05: Force and MotionProblem 16b
Chapter 5, Problem 16b

What is the acceleration, as a multiple of g, if this force is applied to a 110 kg bicyclist? This is the combined mass of the cyclist and the bike.

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Step 1: Begin by identifying the given values in the problem. The mass of the bicyclist and bike combined is 110 kg. The force applied is not explicitly stated in the problem, so ensure you have the value of the force from prior context or calculations.
Step 2: Recall Newton's Second Law of Motion, which states that \( F = ma \), where \( F \) is the force, \( m \) is the mass, and \( a \) is the acceleration. Rearrange this formula to solve for acceleration: \( a = \frac{F}{m} \).
Step 3: Substitute the given values into the formula. Use \( m = 110 \; \text{kg} \) and the force \( F \) (ensure you have the numerical value of \( F \) from the problem context). The acceleration \( a \) can now be calculated as \( a = \frac{F}{110} \).
Step 4: To express the acceleration as a multiple of \( g \) (where \( g \approx 9.8 \; \text{m/s}^2 \)), divide the calculated acceleration \( a \) by \( g \). This gives \( a_{\text{multiple}} = \frac{a}{g} = \frac{F}{110 \cdot g} \).
Step 5: Ensure the units are consistent throughout the calculation. The force \( F \) should be in newtons (\( \text{N} \)), the mass in kilograms (\( \text{kg} \)), and \( g \) in \( \text{m/s}^2 \). Once the formula is set up, you can calculate the numerical value if needed.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Newton's Second Law of Motion

Newton's Second Law states that the acceleration of an object is directly proportional to the net force acting on it and inversely proportional to its mass. This relationship is expressed by the formula F = ma, where F is the net force, m is the mass, and a is the acceleration. Understanding this law is crucial for calculating the acceleration of the bicyclist when a force is applied.
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Gravitational Acceleration (g)

Gravitational acceleration, denoted as g, is the acceleration due to Earth's gravity, approximately 9.81 m/s². When comparing other accelerations to g, we express them as multiples of this value. This concept is essential for understanding how the acceleration of the bicyclist relates to the force applied and how it compares to the force of gravity.
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Weight Force & Gravitational Acceleration

Mass and Weight

Mass is a measure of the amount of matter in an object, typically measured in kilograms, while weight is the force exerted by gravity on that mass. The weight of the bicyclist and bike can be calculated using the formula W = mg, where W is weight, m is mass, and g is gravitational acceleration. Recognizing the distinction between mass and weight is important for applying Newton's Second Law correctly in this context.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

For an object starting from rest and accelerating with constant acceleration, distance traveled is proportional to the square of the time. If an object travels 2.0 furlongs in the first 2.0 s, how far will it travel in the first 4.0 s?

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FIGURE EX5.14 shows an object's acceleration-versus-force graph. What is the object's mass?

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Newton's First Law Exercises 17, 18, and 19 show two of the three forces acting on an object in equilibrium. Redraw the diagram, showing all three forces. Label the third force F3.

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Newton's First Law Exercises 17, 18, and 19 show two of the three forces acting on an object in equilibrium. Redraw the diagram, showing all three forces. Label the third force F3.

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FIGURE EX5.8 shows an acceleration-versus-force graph for three objects pulled by rubber bands. The mass of object B is 0.20 kg. What are the masses of objects A and C? Explain your reasoning.

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