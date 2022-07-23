Weight of the Rocket

The weight of an object is the force exerted on it due to gravity, calculated as the product of its mass and the acceleration due to gravity (approximately 9.81 m/s² on Earth). For the rocket, its weight can be calculated using the formula W = mg, where W is weight, m is mass, and g is the acceleration due to gravity. This weight acts downward and must be considered when calculating the net force acting on the rocket.