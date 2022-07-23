The mass of the sun is 2.0 x 1030 kg. A 5.0 x 1014 kg comet is 75 million kilometers from the sun. What is the magnitude of the comet's acceleration toward the sun?
A 20,000 kg rocket has a rocket motor that generates 3.0 x 105 N of thrust. Assume no air resistance. What is the rocket's initial upward acceleration?
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Key Concepts
Newton's Second Law of Motion
Weight of the Rocket
Net Force
FIGURE EX6.19 shows the velocity graph of a 75 kg passenger in an elevator. What is the passenger's weight at t=1s? At 5 s? At 9 s?
Bonnie and Clyde are sliding a 300 kg bank safe across the floor to their getaway car. The safe slides with a constant speed if Clyde pushes from behind with 385 N of force while Bonnie pulls forward on a rope with 350 N of force. What is the safe's coefficient of kinetic friction on the bank floor?
Zach, whose mass is 80 kg, is in an elevator descending at 10 m/s. The elevator takes 3.0 s to brake to a stop at the first floor. What is Zach's weight before the elevator starts braking?
A 10 kg crate is placed on a horizontal conveyor belt. The materials are such that = 0.5 and = 0.3. Draw a free-body diagram showing all the forces on the crate if the conveyer belt is speeding up.
It takes the elevator in a skyscraper 4.0 s to reach its cruising speed of 10 m/s. A 60 kg passenger gets aboard on the ground floor. What is the passenger's weight after the elevator reaches its cruising speed?