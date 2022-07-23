A 20,000 kg rocket has a rocket motor that generates 3.0 x 105 N of thrust. Assume no air resistance. What is the rocket's initial upward acceleration?
Bonnie and Clyde are sliding a 300 kg bank safe across the floor to their getaway car. The safe slides with a constant speed if Clyde pushes from behind with 385 N of force while Bonnie pulls forward on a rope with 350 N of force. What is the safe's coefficient of kinetic friction on the bank floor?
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Key Concepts
Newton's Second Law of Motion
Friction
Coefficient of Kinetic Friction
The mass of the sun is 2.0 x 1030 kg. A 5.0 x 1014 kg comet is 75 million kilometers from the sun. What is the magnitude of the comet's acceleration toward the sun?
A 4000 kg truck is parked on a 15° slope. How big is the friction force on the truck? The coefficient of static friction between the tires and the road is 0.90.
Bob is pulling a 30 kg filing cabinet with a force of 200 N, but the filing cabinet refuses to move. The coefficient of static friction between the filing cabinet and the floor is 0.80. What is the magnitude of the friction force on the filing cabinet?
Zach, whose mass is 80 kg, is in an elevator descending at 10 m/s. The elevator takes 3.0 s to brake to a stop at the first floor. What is Zach's weight before the elevator starts braking?
A 10 kg crate is placed on a horizontal conveyor belt. The materials are such that = 0.5 and = 0.3. Draw a free-body diagram showing all the forces on the crate if the conveyer belt is speeding up.