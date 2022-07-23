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Ch 06: Dynamics I: Motion Along a Line
Knight Calc - Physics for Scientists and Engineers 5th Edition
Knight Calc5th EditionPhysics for Scientists and EngineersISBN: 9780137344796Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksKnight Calc 5th EditionCh 06: Dynamics I: Motion Along a LineProblem 47a
Chapter 6, Problem 47a

A rocket of mass m is launched straight up with thrust Fthrust. Find an expression for the rocket's speed at height h if air resistance is neglected.

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Start by identifying the forces acting on the rocket. The upward force is the thrust \( F_{\text{thrust}} \), and the downward force is the gravitational force \( F_{\text{gravity}} = m g \), where \( m \) is the mass of the rocket and \( g \) is the acceleration due to gravity.
Write the net force acting on the rocket using Newton's second law: \( F_{\text{net}} = F_{\text{thrust}} - F_{\text{gravity}} = m a \), where \( a \) is the rocket's acceleration.
Rearrange the equation to solve for the acceleration: \( a = \frac{F_{\text{thrust}} - m g}{m} \). This gives the rocket's acceleration as a function of the thrust and gravitational force.
Use the kinematic equation \( v^2 = v_0^2 + 2 a h \) to find the rocket's speed at height \( h \). Assuming the rocket starts from rest (\( v_0 = 0 \)), the equation simplifies to \( v^2 = 2 a h \).
Substitute the expression for \( a \) into the kinematic equation: \( v^2 = 2 \left( \frac{F_{\text{thrust}} - m g}{m} \right) h \). Finally, take the square root to find the speed: \( v = \sqrt{\frac{2 h (F_{\text{thrust}} - m g)}{m}} \).

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Newton's Second Law of Motion

Newton's Second Law states that the acceleration of an object is directly proportional to the net force acting on it and inversely proportional to its mass. This principle is crucial for analyzing the motion of the rocket, as the thrust force must overcome both the gravitational force and any inertial effects to determine the rocket's acceleration.
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Kinematics of Motion

Kinematics involves the study of motion without considering the forces that cause it. In this context, we can use kinematic equations to relate the rocket's initial velocity, acceleration, and displacement (height h) to find its final speed. Understanding these relationships is essential for deriving the rocket's speed at a given height.
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Conservation of Energy

The principle of conservation of energy states that energy cannot be created or destroyed, only transformed from one form to another. In the case of the rocket, the work done by the thrust force converts into kinetic energy and potential energy as the rocket ascends. This concept helps in deriving the relationship between the rocket's speed and height by equating the work done to the change in energy.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

The motor of a 350 g model rocket generates 9.5 N thrust. If air resistance can be neglected, what will be the rocket's speed as it reaches a height of 85 m?

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Textbook Question

Sam, whose mass is 75 kg, takes off across level snow on his jet-powered skis. The skis have a thrust of 200 N and a coefficient of kinetic friction on snow of 0.10. Unfortunately, the skis run out of fuel after only 10 s. What is Sam's top speed?

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Textbook Question

Compressed air is used to fire a 50 g ball vertically upward from a 1.0-m-tall tube. The air exerts an upward force of 2.0 N on the ball as long as it is in the tube. How high does the ball go above the top of the tube? Neglect air resistance.

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Textbook Question

A rifle with a barrel length of 60 cm fires a 10 g bullet with a horizontal speed of 400 m/s. The bullet strikes a block of wood and penetrates to a depth of 12 cm. How long does it take the bullet to come to rest?

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Textbook Question

Seat belts and air bags save lives by reducing the forces exerted on the driver and passengers in an automobile collision. Cars are designed with a 'crumple zone' in the front of the car. In the event of an impact, the passenger compartment decelerates over a distance of about 1 m as the front of the car crumples. An occupant restrained by seat belts and air bags decelerates with the car. By contrast, an unrestrained occupant keeps moving forward with no loss of speed (Newton's first law!) until hitting the dashboard or windshield. These are unyielding surfaces, and the unfortunate occupant then decelerates over a distance of only about 5 mm. A 60 kg person is in a head-on collision. The car's speed at impact is 15 m/s. Estimate the net force on the person if he or she is wearing a seat belt and if the air bag deploys.

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Textbook Question

Sam, whose mass is 75 kg, takes off across level snow on his jet-powered skis. The skis have a thrust of 200 N and a coefficient of kinetic friction on snow of 0.10. Unfortunately, the skis run out of fuel after only 10 s. How far has Sam traveled when he finally coasts to a stop?

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