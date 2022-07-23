Sam, whose mass is 75 kg, takes off across level snow on his jet-powered skis. The skis have a thrust of 200 N and a coefficient of kinetic friction on snow of 0.10. Unfortunately, the skis run out of fuel after only 10 s. What is Sam's top speed?
The motor of a 350 g model rocket generates 9.5 N thrust. If air resistance can be neglected, what will be the rocket's speed as it reaches a height of 85 m?
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Key Concepts
Newton's Second Law of Motion
Kinematic Equations
Conservation of Energy
A rocket of mass m is launched straight up with thrust Fthrust. Find an expression for the rocket's speed at height h if air resistance is neglected.
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A baggage handler drops your 10 kg suitcase onto a conveyor belt running at 2.0 m/s. The materials are such that μs = 0.50 and μk = 0.30. How far is your suitcase dragged before it is riding smoothly on the belt?
A rifle with a barrel length of 60 cm fires a 10 g bullet with a horizontal speed of 400 m/s. The bullet strikes a block of wood and penetrates to a depth of 12 cm. How long does it take the bullet to come to rest?
Sam, whose mass is 75 kg, takes off across level snow on his jet-powered skis. The skis have a thrust of 200 N and a coefficient of kinetic friction on snow of 0.10. Unfortunately, the skis run out of fuel after only 10 s. How far has Sam traveled when he finally coasts to a stop?