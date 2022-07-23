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Ch 06: Dynamics I: Motion Along a Line
Knight Calc - Physics for Scientists and Engineers 5th Edition
Knight Calc5th EditionPhysics for Scientists and EngineersISBN: 9780137344796Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksKnight Calc 5th EditionCh 06: Dynamics I: Motion Along a LineProblem 17a
Chapter 6, Problem 17a

A woman has a mass of 55 kg. What is her weight while standing on earth?

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1
Step 1: Understand the relationship between weight and mass. Weight is the force exerted on an object due to gravity and is calculated using the formula: W=mg, where W is the weight, m is the mass, and g is the acceleration due to gravity.
Step 2: Identify the given values in the problem. The mass of the woman is 55 kg, and the acceleration due to gravity on Earth is approximately 9.8m/s2.
Step 3: Substitute the given values into the formula for weight. Replace m with 55 kg and g with 9.8m/s2 in the formula W=mg.
Step 4: Perform the multiplication to calculate the weight. Multiply 55 kg by 9.8m/s2.
Step 5: Express the result in units of Newtons (N), as weight is a force. The unit of force in the International System of Units (SI) is the Newton, which is equivalent to kgm/s2.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Weight

Weight is the force exerted on an object due to gravity. It is calculated using the formula W = mg, where W is weight, m is mass, and g is the acceleration due to gravity, which is approximately 9.81 m/s² on Earth. Thus, weight is dependent on both the mass of the object and the gravitational field strength.
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Mass

Mass is a measure of the amount of matter in an object, typically measured in kilograms (kg). Unlike weight, mass does not change regardless of the object's location in the universe. It is a scalar quantity and is fundamental in determining the weight of an object when combined with the gravitational acceleration.
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Gravitational Acceleration

Gravitational acceleration is the acceleration experienced by an object due to the force of gravity. On the surface of the Earth, this value is approximately 9.81 m/s². This constant is crucial for calculating weight, as it represents the strength of the gravitational pull acting on the mass of an object.
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