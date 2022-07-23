A woman has a mass of 55 kg. What is her weight while standing on earth?
It takes the elevator in a skyscraper 4.0 s to reach its cruising speed of 10 m/s. A 60 kg passenger gets aboard on the ground floor. What is the passenger's weight before the elevator starts moving?
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Key Concepts
Weight
Mass
Gravitational Acceleration
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It takes the elevator in a skyscraper 4.0 s to reach its cruising speed of 10 m/s. A 60 kg passenger gets aboard on the ground floor. What is the passenger's weight after the elevator reaches its cruising speed?