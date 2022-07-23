Step 2: Determine the velocity and acceleration of the astronaut. The position function x(t) is given, so differentiate it with respect to time to find the velocity v(t) and acceleration a(t). The acceleration is needed because the force exerted by the spring is related to the acceleration of the astronaut. Use the formula: a(t) = d²x/dt². For x = (0.30 m) sin((𝝅 rad/s) × t), differentiate twice to get a(t).