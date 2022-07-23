Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Newton's Second Law of Motion Newton's Second Law states that the acceleration of an object is directly proportional to the net force acting on it and inversely proportional to its mass. This relationship is expressed as F = ma, where F is the net force, m is the mass, and a is the acceleration. Understanding this law is crucial for analyzing how forces affect the motion of a particle.

Kinematics and Velocity Kinematics is the branch of mechanics that describes the motion of objects without considering the forces that cause the motion. Velocity is defined as the rate of change of displacement with respect to time. In this context, knowing how to relate acceleration to changes in velocity over time is essential for deriving the particle's velocity from the given force.