A football coach sits on a sled while two of his players build their strength by dragging the sled across the field with ropes. The friction force on the sled is 1000 N, the players have equal pulls, and the angle between the two ropes is 20°. How hard must each player pull to drag the coach at a steady 2.0 m/s?
FIGURE EX6.10 shows the force acting on a 2.0 kg object as it moves along the x-axis. The object is at rest at the origin at t = 0 s. What are its acceleration and velocity at t = 6 s?
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Key Concepts
Newton's Second Law of Motion
Kinematics
Graph Interpretation
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