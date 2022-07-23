The position of a 2.0 kg mass is given by x = (2t3 - 3t2) where t is in seconds. What is the net horizontal force on the mass at t = 1s?
A horizontal rope is tied to a 50 kg box on frictionless ice. What is the tension in the rope if: The box moves at a steady 5.0 m/s?
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
Key Concepts
Newton's First Law of Motion
Tension in a Rope
Kinematics and Constant Velocity
A 50 kg box hangs from a rope. What is the tension in the rope if: The box moves up at a steady 5.0 m/s?
FIGURE EX6.10 shows the force acting on a 2.0 kg object as it moves along the x-axis. The object is at rest at the origin at t = 0 s. What are its acceleration and velocity at t = 6 s?
A 50 kg box hangs from a rope. What is the tension in the rope if: The box has vy = 5.0 m/s and is speeding up at 5.0 m/s2
In an electricity experiment, a 1.0 g plastic ball is suspended on a 60-cm-long string and given an electric charge. A charged rod brought near the ball exerts a horizontal electrical force Felectric on it, causing the ball to swing out to a 20° angle and remain there. What is the magnitude of Felectric?
The forces in FIGURE EX6.9 act on a 2.0 kg object. What are the values of ax and ay, the x- and y-components of the object's acceleration?