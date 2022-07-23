Kinematics and Constant Velocity

Kinematics is the branch of mechanics that deals with the motion of objects without considering the forces that cause the motion. When an object moves at a constant velocity, its acceleration is zero, which implies that the net force acting on it is also zero. Therefore, in this scenario, the box's steady speed of 5.0 m/s indicates that the tension in the rope does not need to overcome any frictional forces, simplifying the analysis of the system.