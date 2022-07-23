An 85 kg cheerleader stands on a scale that reads in kg. What does the scale read if the 85 kg cheerleader lifts the 50 kg cheerleader upward with an acceleration of 2.0 m/s²?
A 75 kg archer on ice skates is standing at rest on very smooth ice. He shoots a 450 g arrow horizontally. When released, the arrow reaches a speed of 110 m/s in 0.25 s. Assume that the force of the bow string on the arrow is constant. What is the archer's recoil speed?
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Key Concepts
Conservation of Momentum
Momentum
Newton's Third Law of Motion
The 1.0 kg physics book in FIGURE P7.40 is connected by a string to a 500 g coffee cup. The book is given a push up the slope and released with a speed of 3.0 m/s. The coefficients of friction are μs = 0.50 and μk = 0.20. At the highest point, does the book stick to the slope, or does it slide back down?
A house painter uses the chair-and-pulley arrangement of FIGURE P7.45 to lift himself up the side of a house. The painter's mass is 70 kg and the chair's mass is 10 kg. With what force must he pull down on the rope in order to accelerate upward at 0.20 m/s².
Your forehead can withstand a force of about 6.0 kN before fracturing, while your cheekbone can withstand only about 1.3 kN. Suppose a 140 g baseball traveling at 30 m/s strikes your head and stops in 1.5 ms. What is the magnitude of the force that stops the baseball?
A 2.0 kg block on a horizontal, frictionless surface is connected by a massless spring and a massless, frictionless pulley to a hanging mass. For what value of the hanging mass does the block accelerate at 1.5 m/s²?
A rope of length L and mass m is suspended from the ceiling. Find an expression for the tension in the rope at position y, measured upward from the free end of the rope.