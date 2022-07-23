A 75 kg archer on ice skates is standing at rest on very smooth ice. He shoots a 450 g arrow horizontally. When released, the arrow reaches a speed of 110 m/s in 0.25 s. Assume that the force of the bow string on the arrow is constant. What is the archer's recoil speed?
An 85 kg cheerleader stands on a scale that reads in kg. What does the scale read if the 85 kg cheerleader lifts the 50 kg cheerleader upward with an acceleration of 2.0 m/s²?
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Key Concepts
Newton's Second Law of Motion
Weight and Normal Force
Net Force and Acceleration
The 100 kg block in FIGURE EX7.24 takes 6.0 s to reach the floor after being released from rest. What is the mass of the block on the left? The pulley is massless and frictionless.
Two blocks are attached to opposite ends of a massless rope that goes over a massless, frictionless, stationary pulley. One of the blocks, with a mass of 6.0 kg, accelerates downward at (3/4)g. What is the mass of the other block?
Your forehead can withstand a force of about 6.0 kN before fracturing, while your cheekbone can withstand only about 1.3 kN. Suppose a 140 g baseball traveling at 30 m/s strikes your head and stops in 1.5 ms. What is the magnitude of the force that stops the baseball?
A 2.0 kg block on a horizontal, frictionless surface is connected by a massless spring and a massless, frictionless pulley to a hanging mass. For what value of the hanging mass does the block accelerate at 1.5 m/s²?
A rope of length L and mass m is suspended from the ceiling. Find an expression for the tension in the rope at position y, measured upward from the free end of the rope.