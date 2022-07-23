A tennis racket swung over the server's head hits a tennis ball horizontally. Draw a free-body diagram for each object in the system. Use dashed lines to connect members of an action/reaction pair.
A weightlifter stands up at constant speed from a squatting position while holding a heavy barbell across his shoulders. Identify the "system" on your interaction diagram.
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Key Concepts
System Definition
Free Body Diagram
Newton's Second Law
Block A in FIGURE EX7.4 is sliding down the incline. The rope is massless, and the massless pulley turns on frictionless bearings, but the surface is not frictionless. The rope and the pulley are among the interacting objects, but you'll have to decide if they're part of the system. Draw an interaction diagram.
Block A in FIGURE EX7.4 is sliding down the incline. The rope is massless, and the massless pulley turns on frictionless bearings, but the surface is not frictionless. The rope and the pulley are among the interacting objects, but you'll have to decide if they're part of the system. Draw a free-body diagram for each object in the system. Use dashed lines to connect members of an action/reaction pair.
A heavy steel cable attached to a motor is lifting a girder. The girder is speeding up. Draw an interaction diagram.